Bhumi Pednekar does a temple pilgrimage around her ancestral home in Goa – In pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar headed to her ancestral place, Pedne, in Goa and took the opportunity to go on a temple pilgrimage. She visited three temples dedicated to Mauli, Ravlnath and Bhagwati Devi to complete the pilgrimage and here are the exclusive images from her visit.

Bhumi says, “Mauli is our Kul Devi in my village in Pedne, where all Pednekars come from. Her old stone carved statue, which is next to a stream of crystal clear freshwater, is said to have medicinal property. It is at least 400 years old and in the same complex is a newer temple made.”

She adds, “So, the pilgrimage in my village consists of 3 temples. Ravlnath is the 2nd one and shares a compound with my ancestral home in Pedne. Ravlnath temple is at least 300 years old and has our families earliest records. The temple has records since 1902. It’s said that lord Ravlnath protects the Pednekar clan. Every Dussehra we have a festival where people from across India come to visit this sacred temple. Bhagwati Devi completes the pilgrimage of the three temples.”