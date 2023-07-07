Bhumi Pednekar Steps Out On A Dinner Date With Rumoured Boyfriend Yash Kataria - Who Is He And What We Know So Far

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar's personal life has always remained under wraps as she has never really spoken about her dating scenes in public. However, for the past few months, the talented star has been spotted with a mystery man called identified as Yash Kataria. The first time they were clicked together was at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception - but the video of the two was later taken down from social media platforms.

WHO IS YASH KATARIA?

According to several media reports, Yash is a builder and an entrepreneur. He is friends with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. Yash's Instagram (IG) account is private as of now but both Bhumi and he follow each other on IG.

Nothing much is known about Bhumi's alleged mystery man as yet.

BHUMI PEDNEKAR ON A DINNER DATE WITH BF

On Thursday night, Bhumi was spotted wearing a sexy black dress as she stepped out for a dinner date with rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria. The duo was papped as they rushed towards their car. Waving at the paps on duty, Bhumi quickly made an exit.

Yash, meanwhile was also seen looking at the cams while helping his ladylove get into the car. The video has been shared on social media platforms. Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar also accompanied them.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Afwaah. The actress featured in Bheed opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka remake in her kitty.