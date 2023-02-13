Bhumi Pednekar Takes Internet by Storm With Blingy Lehenga-Choli at Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Reception

NEW DELHI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry with her towering performances in her films. She has been credited with several power-packed roles and is known for her acting mettle. On Sunday, the actor took the internet by storm as she attended the grand wedding reception hosted by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Mumbai on Sunday evening (Feb 12). The actor exuded hotness in a blingy lehenga-choli set at the event.

The videos shared by paparazzi on social media showed Bhumi dressed up in a glittery bold blouse and heavily embellished lehenga. The actor teamed her outfit with a pearl-choker neckpiece and had her hair tied in a bun.



Bhumi Pendekar has been making several outings in her glam avatar. The actor has been grabbing the spotlight with her bold and beautiful appearance at B-Town parties. She loves to share her photos and videos on social media. Check out:

In terms of work, she has a mighty slate of 7 films, including Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa', Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak', Mudassar Aziz's 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema.

For the unversed, Bhumi Pednekar worked as an assistant director at Yash raj Films for almost six years before she made her debut on the big screen with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in 2015. She bagged her Filmfare Award for best female debut for her performance. Before her debut, she helped cast for films like 'Chak De! India', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year' and 'Teen Patti'. She was last seen on OTT released 'Govinda Naam Mera'. We wish Bhumi 'All The Very Best' in her future endeavours.