Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal test COVID negative

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who had earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus, took to her Instagram to inform her fans that she has recovered.

The ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ actress shared a picture of herself on Saturday (April 17) and wrote, “Am (a negative emoji) but super (a positive emoji) about life (tick emoji) #NoCorona #HealthyAndWise #IsolationOver”.

Bhumi’s upcoming film Mr Lele co-actor Vicky Kaushal, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered. The actor shared the news on Saturday (April 17) through his Instagram account.

The ‘Raazi’ actor shared a smiling image of himself and simply commented, “Negative”.

Both Bhumi and Vicky were shooting for their Mr Lele when they tested COVID positive.

Bhumi and Vicky are a few of the many Bollywood actors who contracted COVID-19 in its second wave, which has affected India adversely.

Actors Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Govinda are a few other celebrities who were tested positive for COVID in its second wave and have now fully recovered.

Earlier, Bhumi had opened up about her struggle with the deadly disease and wrote on her Instagram, “Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine. You don't want to get sick #covid_19”.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in Amazon Prime’s horror thriller Durgamati, will be seen in rom-com Badhaai Do` opposite Rajkummar Rao, Dharma Productions Mr Lele opposite Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer magnum opus Takht, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Whereas Vicky also has kitty full with upcoming projects. The actor will be seen in Mr Lele, Takht, Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. The 32-years-old actor also has an untitled film with former Miss World Manushi Chillar.