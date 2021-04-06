हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhumi Pednekar

Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine: Corona positive Bhumi Pednekar on battling COVID-19

The 'Durgamati' actress Bhumi Pednekar recently took to Instagram to post an update on her health after testing positive for COVID-19. Under home quarantine, she spent yesterday "sleeping and recovering" according to her message.

Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine: Corona positive Bhumi Pednekar on battling COVID-19
File photo

New Delhi: On Monday, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram to inform fans that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

In a new update on her health condition, she took to Instagram stories and spoke about her experience with the coronavirus infection.

In the message, she also thanked fans for sending her supportive messages and apologized for not being able to reply to their concerned messages. The actress explained she was busy "sleeping and recovering" from COVID-19.

She advised fans to follow protocol and wrote, "Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine. You don't want to get sick #covid_19"

Here's her post:

Bhumi Pednekar Covid update

Recently, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Rohit Saraf, among others tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent past.

Last year, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 31-year-old actor, who was last seen in Amazon Prime`s horror thriller `Durgamati`, will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama `Badhaai Do` opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year.

Besides this, she also has Karan Johar`s multi-starrer `Takht` in the pipeline.

Tags:
Bhumi PednekarBhumi Pednekar filmsCOVID-19Bollywood
