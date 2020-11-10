Bhumi Pednekar wishes a green Diwali with saplings!

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar is gifting saplings to her B-Town industry friends and colleagues on the occasion of Diwali to raise awareness on climate change this festive season.

An environmentally conscious Bhumi Pednekar has taken up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians. She has launched a lauded online and offline initiative called Climate Warrior through which she is mobilising citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment.

This Diwali, Bhumi has come up with an extremely innovative idea to spark a conversation on the need for conservation of nature. She is gifting saplings to her industry friends and colleagues this festive season!

Bhumi discloses saying, “The reason behind gifting saplings to my family, friends and colleagues comes from a very simple thought of spreading green joy on Diwali. I am a climate warrior and while I absolutely love the spirit of Diwali, the festivities and gifting our near and dear ones, I thought this year I should start by changing the way I give gifts to people.”

"This Diwali, I am gifting saplings which are in earthen pots with the packaging made from jute and 100% biodegradable materials. And also, we are adding more plants to this world that is the need of the hour. I am hoping that in near future we see people gifting eco-friendly gifts and plants during Diwali and other festivals", she said.

As her advocacy campaign Climate Warrior completes its first year, Bhumi is also launching a new logo that will signify the objective of the campaign going forward. Revealing what her new logo signifies, Bhumi says, “We need to understand that this Earth is for all living organisms and we can’t be selfish to think that it’s just for humans and our needs. There are billions of living creatures and organisms thriving on this very planet who have an equal right to live on Earth. Humans are a superior race but that means we should be responsible and considerate and use our skills to protect and preserve all other species.”

She adds, “The power is with us and it’s not for us to misuse. We need to preserve our depleting natural resources, our forests to make our planet green again. Sustainable solutions/steps need to be taken to make our Earth green. This is the thought behind the Climate Warrior logo. I want us to realize that we need to co-exist with all living beings peacefully for this world, humanity to continue to survive.”

"With each passing year, we hear about species getting extinct, wildfires raging across the globe, ice caps melting, weather changes – which is all leading to large scale ecological imbalances in nature. And while many of us might not realize what has hit us, I want to make as many people take notice through my initiative – Climate Warrior that climate change is real and is happening now. We need to be more compassionate, more caring towards nature and its beings to live in a safer and greener world", Bhumi said.