close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam takes on exam dread in new video

The video talks about how comparing examination scores with peers, and always competing based on who scored higher, takes a toll on the mental health of students.

Bhuvan Bam takes on exam dread in new video

Mumbai: Digital star Bhuvan Bam's latest YouTube video "The Brighter Side" sends out a strong message regarding examination fear amongst students.

"I made The Brighter Side to highlight an important issue -- teens who suffer from exam fears. Suicidal tendencies, disappointments are a major concern for kids these days and there is no one they can talk to. I feel it's my duty to create awareness around these topics," the "BB Ki Vines" star said in a statement. 

The video talks about how comparing examination scores with peers, and always competing based on who scored higher, takes a toll on the mental health of students. It shows how taxing it can get to be surrounded by the fear of disappointing others on account of scoring lesser than peers.

 

Tags:
Bhuvan BamBhuvan Bam videosThe Brighter Side
Next
Story

Ananya Panday gets playful with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam

Must Watch

PT3M47S

Exclusive conversation with Union Minister Dr Harshvardhan on Lok Sabha elections Exit Poll results