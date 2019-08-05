close

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B, Chiranjeevi's Telugu magnum opus to release on Oct 2

Chennai: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has announced that his upcoming magnum opus "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" will hit the screens worldwide on October 2. The Telugu film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu in important roles.

Chiranjeevi made the announcement about his upcoming Telugu biggie in an interview to daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela's magazine, "Bpositive".

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film will narrate the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

"It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back in the day, I couldn't play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don't think anyone wants to make a film on him today," said Chiranjeevi, adding that it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

Amitabh Bachchan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor in the film. Before joining the sets, Big B wrote on his blog that he is s thrilled to be a part of this project.

"Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So, am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad in a few hours," he wrote in his blog.

