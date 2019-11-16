Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of 'young' Abhishek, Shweta twinning in nightsuits

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan twinning as toddlers in their nightsuits.

Big B took to Twitter on Friday, where he shared a black-and-white photograph of his children.

"The innocence of the child is what gives us the reason and the opportunity to make them, what they are... Shweta and Abhishek in their prime," he captioned the image.

The photograph currently has 897 Retweets and 24.4K Likes on the micro-blogging website.

On the work front, Amitabh currently has three films in his kitty -- Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund" and "Chehre" helmed by Rumi Jaffery.