NewsLifestylePeople
KALEY CUOCO

'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco remembers 'super dark times' amid Karl Cook divorce

Cuoco said she "didn`t know how to deal" with her depression. "Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time," she told the outlet.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 08:47 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • American actor Kaley Cuoco has recently admitted that she went through a "dark time" when she split with her ex-husband Karl Cook in 2021.
  • Cuoco said she "didn`t know how to deal" with her depression. "Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time," she told the outlet.

Trending Photos

'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco remembers 'super dark times' amid Karl Cook divorce

New Delhi: American actor Kaley Cuoco has recently admitted that she went through a "dark time" when she split with her ex-husband Karl Cook in 2021.

According to Fox News, in an interview with Variety, Cuoco said she "didn`t know how to deal" with her depression. "Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time," she told the outlet.

The actor added, "I just didn`t know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character, [Cassandra Bowden], was so depressed that it wasn`t helping me."

"She portrays Cassandra Bowden in `The Flight Attendant` series." Cuoco continued, "I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears."

"When asked what effect portraying Cassandra Bowden had on her, Cuoco stated she began going to therapy for the first time. "It was one of the hardest years of my life. Not only personally, but doing this character that was so tormented," she said.

Cuoco went on to detail the physical problems she suffered: "I developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn`t go away. I literally, like, had fire on my leg for three months. I could barely walk."

Cuoco noted that things began to take a turn for the better when she moved in with her co-star Zosia Mamet. The actor shared that she also had an intervention in her trailer on set despite "really [taking] pride in being able to do everything" herself.

Cuoco and Cook finalized their divorce in June 2021. The couple had been married three years. The "Flight Attendant` star and Cook announced the news of their split in a joint statement to Fox News in September.

Live Tv

Kaley CuocoKaley Cuoco marriageKaley Cuoco divorceKaley Cuoco boyfriendKaley Cuoco Karl Cook

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022