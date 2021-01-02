हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Remo D' Souza

Big lesson I learned is that we only have one life, says Remo D'Souza in New Year post

"Well 2020 is over and now it's time for #202won time to get back," he wrote in his Instagram post.

Big lesson I learned is that we only have one life, says Remo D&#039;Souza in New Year post
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/remodsouza

Mumbai: After his recent health crisis, choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza on Friday (January 1) shared that he has realised the importance of living a life full of love instead of hate.

The director, who was hospitalised for a cardiac problem last month, started the new year by reflecting upon the lessons he has learnt throught eexperience, and thanked the doctors who attended to him. He also shared a picture from the hospital with the medical staff, besides one with his family.

"Well 2020 is over and now it's time for #202won time to get back," he wrote in his Instagram post.

"The one BIG lesson I learned is that we only have one #LIFE, so just #LOVE each other , there is no need of #HATE :) so once again thanks to these #angels and doctors for the lovely support and treatment (#sunilwani) thank you :) and my mom, sisters,brother:))) and my friends my sons @__adonis____ @gabrieldsouzaaa my Santa @lizelleremodsouza love you," he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

 

Last month, D'Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty.

Remo rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with 'F.A.L.T.U' in 2011. He went on to helm 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013), 'ABCD 2' (2015) and 'Race 3' (2018). His last directorial 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened in 2020.

 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Remo D' SouzaLizelle Remo D'SouzaNew Year 2021
Next
Story

Arjun Rampal posts new year wishes, says 'I have never been on the wrong side of the law'
  • 1,02,86,709Confirmed
  • 1,48,994Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M23S

DNA: How long you have to wait for COVID-19 vaccine?