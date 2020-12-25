Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle thanks Salman Khan for ‘emotional support’, calls him an ‘angel’

New Delhi: Filmmaker-Choreographer Remo D'Souza, who suffered a heart attack recently and was hospitalised, is currently at home with his family resting and enjoying Christmas. Lizelle, Remo’s wife, took to Instagram sharing a pic of her hugging Remo and said it is a moment she will always cherish.

Lizelle wrote, “My best Christmas gift ever ever ever....... this moment I’ll always cherish.....hugging you after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs.”

She added, “I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was your promise to me that you will come out as a fighter and the lord above.”

She said she knew he would come out from the hospital stronger and thanked the hospital staff for “being the best”. “(I) really would love to thank the drs and staff @kokilabenhospital #dr Sunil Vani for being the best .... thanks Dennis for the patience I know everyone made u mad .... thanks to @mounmounamzali and @bobbykhan18 for being at my side and not leaving me for the 48hrs and the end Thanks @prachityagi my lil elf for being the biggest support and handling everything at the hospital so that I could mentally function and yes even for capturing such moments that I will cherish forever thanks @salmanyusuffkhan I always knew what Remo and I meant to u but saying and showing are two opposites you proved it what it meant thanks a ton for being there till discharge,.. “

Calling Salman Khan an “angel”, Lizelle expressed her gratitude for him for being an emotional support. “I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support you are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there ..... thanks to all my friends and family for emotionally being there and thanks to people all over praying ..... @remodsouza I love u to the moon and back”.

Remo had directed Salman Khan in 2018’s ‘Race 3’.

Have a look at her post:

After getting discharged from hospital, Remo D'Souza had posted a picture from his home thanking his fans and well-wishers. He was admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack on December 11, 2020.