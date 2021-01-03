हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zoe Kravitz

'Big Little Lies' star Zoe Kravitz files for divorce from husband Karl Glusman

&#039;Big Little Lies&#039; star Zoe Kravitz files for divorce from husband Karl Glusman
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Los Angeles: Actress Zoe Kravitz and actor Karl Glusman have split after 18 months of marriage.

In court records obtained by people.com, the 'Big Little Lies' star filed for divorce from Glusman on December 23. A representative for Kravitz confirmed the split to people.com.

Kravitz and Glusman were first romantically linked in October 2016. They married in June 2019 at the Paris home of the actress' star father Lenny Kravitz.

On the couple's wedding anniversary, the actress shared a black-and-white photo from their marriage ceremony and posted on social media: "One year." The actor called the actress his "best friend" to celebrate their anniversary.

"One year. Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything," he wrote.

"I love you. More than anything. You're my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my bullsa" and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I'll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let's go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz," he posted.

 

