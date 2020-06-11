हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
benafsha soonawalla

Bigg Boss 11 fame Benafsha Soonawalla and boyfriend Priyank Sharma's mushy pics are too hot to handle!

Priyank Sharma was first seen in reality shows like MTV Roadies & MTV Splitsvilla, back in 2017. 

Bigg Boss 11 fame Benafsha Soonawalla and boyfriend Priyank Sharma&#039;s mushy pics are too hot to handle!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants and reality TV stars Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma are winning Instagram with their romantic pictures. The much-in-love duo confirmed being in a relationship with each other back in April this year and ever since have been flooding social media with their mushy posts. 

Let's take a look at some of the most romantic pictures and videos of Priyank and Benafsha: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Carrying my weight, grocery, tantrums, and most importantly my heart 

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sun’bae’sking 

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Find someone that treats you like a bloody Queen

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Can’t nobody keep me like you Call it unconventional My love is habitual

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on

Both Priyank Sharmaa and Benafsha Soonwalla were participants of season 11 'Bigg Boss'. The chemistry between the two was visible inside the house but none of them really put a stamp of approval on it publicly. 

Priyank was first seen in reality shows like MTV Roadies & MTV Splitsvilla, back in 2017. He has appeared in the show 'Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai'. And was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss 13' 'Bigg Buzz' where he chatted with the evicted contestants from the show.

Priyank also featured in a music video with Hina Khan titled 'Raanjhana'. 

Benafsha, who is a model and a VJ with MTV was one of the contestants on MTV Roadies in 2015. 

 

Tags:
benafsha soonawallapriyank sharmaBigg Boss 11Bigg Bossbenafsha soonawalla picsViralTrending
Next
Story

Did Kylie Jenner have a facelift surgery that went wrong?
  • 2,86,579Confirmed
  • 8,102Deaths

Full coverage

  • 72,91,484Confirmed
  • 4,13,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M53S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Mosques will get impure if sanitizers are used?