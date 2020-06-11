Bigg Boss 11 fame Benafsha Soonawalla and boyfriend Priyank Sharma's mushy pics are too hot to handle!

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants and reality TV stars Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma are winning Instagram with their romantic pictures. The much-in-love duo confirmed being in a relationship with each other back in April this year and ever since have been flooding social media with their mushy posts.

Let's take a look at some of the most romantic pictures and videos of Priyank and Benafsha:

Both Priyank Sharmaa and Benafsha Soonwalla were participants of season 11 'Bigg Boss'. The chemistry between the two was visible inside the house but none of them really put a stamp of approval on it publicly.

Priyank was first seen in reality shows like MTV Roadies & MTV Splitsvilla, back in 2017. He has appeared in the show 'Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai'. And was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss 13' 'Bigg Buzz' where he chatted with the evicted contestants from the show.

Priyank also featured in a music video with Hina Khan titled 'Raanjhana'.

Benafsha, who is a model and a VJ with MTV was one of the contestants on MTV Roadies in 2015.