Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharmaa confirms dating Benafsha Soonawalla with a mushy pic!

New Delhi: Both Priyank Sharmaa and Benafsha Soonwalla were participants of season 11 'Bigg Boss'. The chemistry between the two was visible inside the house but none of them really put a stamp of approval on it publicly. Finally, the cat is out of the bag and they decided to announce their love with a mushy picture on social media.

Both Priyank and Benafsha posted the same picture, confirming their relationship status.

Check it out here:

As soon as they put it up, their television and movie industry buddies showered all the love upon them and dropped comments on their respective timelines.

Priyank was first seen in reality shows like MTV Roadies & MTV Splitsvilla, back in 2017. He has appeared in the show 'Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai'. And was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss 13' 'Bigg Buzz' where he chatted with the evicted contestants from the show.

Priyank also featured in a music video with Hina Khan titled 'Raanjhana'.

Benafsha, who is a model and a VJ with MTV was one of the contestants on MTV Roadies in 2015.