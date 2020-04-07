हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyank Sharmaa

Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharmaa confirms dating Benafsha Soonawalla with a mushy pic!

Priyank Sharmaa was first seen in reality shows like MTV Roadies & MTV Splitsvilla, back in 2017. 

Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharmaa confirms dating Benafsha Soonawalla with a mushy pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Both Priyank Sharmaa and Benafsha Soonwalla were participants of season 11 'Bigg Boss'. The chemistry between the two was visible inside the house but none of them really put a stamp of approval on it publicly. Finally, the cat is out of the bag and they decided to announce their love with a mushy picture on social media. 

Both Priyank and Benafsha posted the same picture, confirming their relationship status. 

Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Confirmation 

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on

As soon as they put it up, their television and movie industry buddies showered all the love upon them and dropped comments on their respective timelines. 

Priyank was first seen in reality shows like MTV Roadies & MTV Splitsvilla, back in 2017. He has appeared in the show 'Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai'. And was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss 13' 'Bigg Buzz' where he chatted with the evicted contestants from the show.

Priyank also featured in a music video with Hina Khan titled 'Raanjhana'. 

Benafsha, who is a model and a VJ with MTV was one of the contestants on MTV Roadies in 2015. 

 

 

Tags:
Priyank SharmaaBenafsha SoonwallaBigg Boss 11
Next
Story

Mouni Roy poses in an electric blue bikini, flaunts her beach body in these pics!

Must Watch

PT5M23S

DNA: Corona a ‘virus' for the world but ‘gift’ for the nature