Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh calls Karan Singh Grover her 'Jigar Ka Tukda'

New Delhi: Television actress Arti Singh, who is seen as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 13, spoke about her equation with Karan Singh Grover during the show.

In unseen footage shared by the official handle of Arti Singh, the actress can be heard telling Tehseen Poonawala that Karan is her jigar ka tukda. The post read, "Dear Karan, You truly are a human being unlike any other, a friend that is so so precious!....You are a real friend who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. You are that one person who has always lifted me higher. You are truly a good friend my #Jigardatudka !!! @iamksgofficial @bipashabasu @artisingh5 ... Tag your ‘Jigar Da Tukda’ in the comments below."

Sharing the same video, Karan took to Instagram and appealed fans to vote for Arti. He wrote, "@artisingh5 it takes one to know one!!

Thank you so much #ksgians and #artikiarmy and everyone else who loves @artisingh5

You love and support has helped tremendously!!! Let’s all continue to vote for her and love her!!!

Arti Singh is considered one of the weakest by her fellow contestants. She is mostly seen with Sidharth Shukla but the actress has decided to pull up her socks and play her own game.