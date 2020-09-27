हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
himanshi khurana

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Himanshi Khurana tests positive for coronavirus after participating in farmers' protest

Himanshi Khurana was a part of the farmers' protest against the Farm Bill and hence, she decided to take the test before she resumed work.

&#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039; contestant Himanshi Khurana tests positive for coronavirus after participating in farmers&#039; protest
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@iamhimanshikhurana

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Himanshi Khurana has tested positive for coronavirus, she opened up about her diagnosis via an Instagram post. The actor-singer was a part of the farmers' protest against the Farm Bill and hence, she decided to take the test before she resumed work.  

"I want to inform you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was a part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded. So, I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening," Himanshi shared.

She further wrote, "I just wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get your test done and please take proper precaution in the protest. It's my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care."

Read her full post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana  (@iamhimanshikhurana) on

Himanshi has appeared in several music videos and Punjabi films. She became popular after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 13'. Post the show, she collaborated with Asim Riaz, 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist, for music videos. Asim and Himanshi fell in love on 'Bigg Boss 13'.

