Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau files complaint against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting Indian Army in ALTBalaji web show

New Delhi: The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame and popular YouTuber Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak filed a police complaint against TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor over a particular web-series showing an objectionable scene related to the Indian Army.

Hindustan Bhau took to Twitter and wrote: Police complaint file kiya hu aaj desh ke Gaddaro ke khilaf jinka naam hai Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor jo humari indian military aur unki uniform, national emblem, colonel tag ko ashlee tarike se dikhaya gaya hai altbalaji app par. Jai Hind

Soon, it became a huge trend on Twitter with hashtags like #ALTBalaji_Insults_Army kept buzzing.

Bhau's fans trolled Balaji Telefilms' digital arm ALTBalaji web series, demanding an apology from Ekta Kapoor over the Indian Army uniform has been used in the objectionable scene in a particular web show.