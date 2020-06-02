हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
hindustani bhau

Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau files complaint against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting Indian Army in ALTBalaji web show

Hindustani Bhau's fans trolled Balaji Telefilms' digital arm ALTBalaji web series, demanding an apology from Ekta Kapoor over the Indian Army uniform has been used in the objectionable scene in a particular web show. 

Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau files complaint against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting Indian Army in ALTBalaji web show
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame and popular YouTuber Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak filed a police complaint against TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor over a particular web-series showing an objectionable scene related to the Indian Army. 

Hindustan Bhau took to Twitter and wrote: Police complaint file kiya hu aaj desh ke Gaddaro ke khilaf jinka naam hai Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor jo humari indian military aur unki uniform, national emblem, colonel tag ko ashlee tarike se dikhaya gaya hai altbalaji app par. Jai Hind

Soon, it became a huge trend on Twitter with hashtags like #ALTBalaji_Insults_Army kept buzzing. 

Bhau's fans trolled Balaji Telefilms' digital arm ALTBalaji web series, demanding an apology from Ekta Kapoor over the Indian Army uniform has been used in the objectionable scene in a particular web show. 

 

Tags:
hindustani bhauEkta KapoorShobha KapoorIndian ArmyALTBalajiTrendingViral
Next
Story

Video of Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie dancing to Allu Arjun’s song ‘Butta Bomma’ is the cutest thing on internet today
  • 1,98,706Confirmed
  • 5,598Deaths

Full coverage

  • 62,03,385Confirmed
  • 3,72,752Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M41S

India offers the most favorable ecosystem for electronics manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad