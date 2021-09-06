Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan pays heartfelt condolences to Sidharth Shukla, calls him an inspiration and idol!

New Delhi: While the world is still reeling with the loss of their beloved actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise, it was Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan who remembered the actor and also paid heartfelt tribute to him.

Calling Sidharth his inspiration and idol, he said that he will always remember his words and was blessed to be part of his journey.

Sharing two pictures on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “1980-.

Mai token gestures me vishwaas nahi rakhta. Lekin mujhe tere se kuch baatein karni hai, jo reh gayi. Aur kaise kahoo samajh nahi aa raha.Sabse pehle to maafi ki maine tera number khoj kar tujhe call nahi kiya ya mila nahi. Pata nahi social awkwardness thi, mai apne life me busy ho gaya, ya yahi sochta raha ki kahi na kahi to mil hi jayenge aur woh kitna acha lagega. Fuck knows how I'm going to forgive myself for this. I'm really sorry bhai.

Waha BiggBoss me tere se pyaar ho gaya bhai. Maine zindagi me itne kareeb se kisiko observe nahi kiya. ( Waha to apne swaarth ke liye). Kyunki mujhe waha sirf tu samajh aata tha. Tere usool. Tera bejhijhak sach bolna. Teri competitive spirit. You always made sure you didn't quit till you won. Tera hamesha task ( ya zindagi) ko apne hisaab se samajhna. Tera mujhe ye samjhaana ki strength of character kitna zaroori hai, apni sachchai ko kaise doosro ke saamne rakhna aur convince karna. No one can be like you. I tried. By being me. Thank you bhai. .

Tujhe jitna samjha , tujhe utna aur laad karne dil karta tha yaar. (ab upar InshaAllah I will spoil you ) Iss life me na, ek umar ke baad achi dosti hoti nahi kyunki mauka nahi milta ki aap kisi ke saath utna waqt bitao. I had the honor bhai. The fuckin honor of knowing how you like your food, your salad, your protien shake. (Tujhe woh mango flavor bhijwaana reh gaya yaar ) Tu workout kaise karta hai, health beliefs kya hai, masti kya karta hai , gaane kya pasand hai .. actually mere apno se jyaada shaayad tujhe jaanne ka mauka mila. You are amazing man.

Mera inspiration hai bhai tu. Mera idol. Tu ne ek ek baat jo boli thi na , us se ab bhi mujhe itni taakat milti hai. Mai promise karta hoo teri yaad aur seekh ko bulandee par rakhoonga. .

Thank you for letting me be a part of your life. .

FOREVER #TEAMSID..”

Well, the duo bonded well during their stint in Bigg Boss 14 where Sidharth went inside the house as one of the ‘toofani seniors’ alongside Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan and shared a good bond with the actor.

Their camaraderie was much-talked-about during the show as Sid was often seen helping and guiding him throughout his stint in the show.

For the unversed, TV’s most popular face and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday (September 2), with many suspecting it to be a heart attack. His viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources told PTI.

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday.

On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved," he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known after reports of chemical analysis of the viscera and histopathology tests were received.

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya Rao.