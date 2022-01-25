Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla's cousin paralysed after brutally beaten, left to die, actor struggles to file FIR

NEW DELHI: Actor Abhinav Shukla recently took to social media to inform his fans that his cousin brother was brutally beaten up and robbed by a few miscreants in Punjab. The actor, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, revealed that they had to struggle to file an FIR in Punjab in connection with the incident.

As per Abhinav, his cousin was beaten up a month ago, stripped naked and left to die on the street in an unconsious state. He added that he has spent over 30 days in the hospital and has now been paralysed.

Sharing a picture of his cousin along with the details of the police station, Abhinav took to Twitter and wrote, "My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious,stripped naked,left to die somehow he survived. spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR." Abhinav tagged Gurdaspur Police, DGP Punjab Police and Punjab Police India in his tweet.

Responding to the actor's post, IPS officer Surendra Lamba replied to Abhinav. "@ashukla09 Please ask them get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind !" Abhinav, thanking him, said, “Thankyou Sir, getting the needful done! Jai Hind."

Punjab Police India and Gurdaspur Police also responded to his Twitter post. Punjab Police India tweeted, "@ashukla09 Sir, The complaint shared by you is further forwarded to @PP_Gurdaspur for immediate necessary action, please."

"@ashukla09 sir, PS Mammon Cantt falls in jurisdiction of district @PathankotPolice. Matter related to @PathankotPolice," Gurdaspur Police responded.

Abhinav Shukla's wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik sent her prayers to Abhinav Shukla and his family. "Praying for his speedy recovery. May justice will be provided soon. Stay strong and fight till the justice is served," a fan tweeted. "Praying for the speedy recovery. Stay strong Abhinav," added another. “Extremely sorry for what you & your family are going through Abhi," a third fan said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhinav Shukla was last seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Live TV