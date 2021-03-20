हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli tests positive for COVID-19, asks people in contact to get tested

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli recently tested positive for COVID-19 according to her Instagram announcement. On Friday evening, she informed fans that she is self-quarantined and is taking precautions and medications as advised by her doctor.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli tests positive for COVID-19, asks people in contact to get tested
File photo

Mumbai: Actress and Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli recently tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday evening, the model-turned-actress took to Instagram to share the news with her friends and fans through a text post.

In the post, she wrote, “I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advise. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too.

“I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light,” she added.

Here’s her Instagram post:

 

Tamboli’s friends and fans offered their sympathy and support to keep her morale high after testing positive for the virus.

Tamboli’s housemate in Bigg Boss 14 and actor Shardul Pandit wrote, “Arey this is annoying man but I know ur a fighter @nikki_tamboli #speedyrecovery”. Jasmin Bhasin, who was also part of Bigg Boss 14, wished her a speedy recovery as well. Other friends flooded the comment section with good wishes, too.

Nikki Tamboli began her career as a model and made her acting debut with the Telugu horror comedy film ‘Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu’ in 2019. After this, she went on to star in Raghava Lawrence's Tamil action horror film ‘Kanchana 3’ and was most recently seen in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 as a contestant.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nikki TamboliNikki Tamboli Bigg Boss 14Nikki Tamboli movies
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra shares photo, website of her Indian restaurant in New York

Must Watch

PT59S

Viral Video : Fight between woman and bmc worker for mask