Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli tests positive for COVID-19, asks people in contact to get tested

Mumbai: Actress and Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli recently tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday evening, the model-turned-actress took to Instagram to share the news with her friends and fans through a text post.

In the post, she wrote, “I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advise. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too.

“I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light,” she added.

Here’s her Instagram post:

Tamboli’s friends and fans offered their sympathy and support to keep her morale high after testing positive for the virus.

Tamboli’s housemate in Bigg Boss 14 and actor Shardul Pandit wrote, “Arey this is annoying man but I know ur a fighter @nikki_tamboli #speedyrecovery”. Jasmin Bhasin, who was also part of Bigg Boss 14, wished her a speedy recovery as well. Other friends flooded the comment section with good wishes, too.

Nikki Tamboli began her career as a model and made her acting debut with the Telugu horror comedy film ‘Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu’ in 2019. After this, she went on to star in Raghava Lawrence's Tamil action horror film ‘Kanchana 3’ and was most recently seen in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 as a contestant.