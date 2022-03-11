Rubina Dilaik on being fat-shamed: 'You gain one extra inch and they call you buddhi, bhains'

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who battled COVID-19 last year and thereafter opened up on gaining a few kilos afterwards has opened up on being fat-shamed. She talked about facing the trolls online who drop mean comments if an actor puts on weight.

In an interview with ETimes, Rubina Dilaik she said, "there are so many people even my contemporaries who go through this body-shaming, fat-shaming. You gain one extra inch here and there and they start commenting “Arre buddhi Lagne lagi hai, charm chala gaya hai, look at the way she walks, arre bhains hogayi hai”. They write nasty things because social media has given them freedom to go and comment whatever they want on anyone’s page. People are inconsiderate about others' feelings. That time I feel there would be so many people who would be getting directly affected by such comments why not voice it. If the almighty has given me that position where I can create an impact or turbulence why not? People should know that respecting somebody’s choice of being how they want to should be there. There is no one to talk about it. If they talk about it, we on the other side should know how to handle it and not let them affect us. It is like a way of letting the trolls know that there is a boundary which they should not cross."

On trolls targetting her family, Rubina gave a fierce reply, "Honestly, I don’t read comments and don’t really give a damn about what people think. Especially trollers, but when they start trolling my family it affects their state of mind. Like they literally find out my mother’s page or my sister’s page or for that matter even Abhinav’s page and they start bugging him, that’s when I feel my family is getting affected. Mujhe life mein itna kuch bhi affect nahi karta jitna Abhinav’s state of mind. If something bothers him, if he’s not in a right state of mind that affects me the most, same with my parents, sisters. Then the Durga inside me takes charge and comes out and I decide ab ruko Tum sabko main bataati hoon. You mess with me it’s fine, you mess with my family, it’s going to be the worst thing you ever do. That’s when I voice my opinion."

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in Shakti: Astitiv Ke Ehsaas Ki season 2. She will next be seen in Ardh, her Bollywood debut movie which is being directed by Palash Muchhal.