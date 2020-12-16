हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kashmera shah

Bigg Boss 14's Kashmera Shah takes a dip in the pool, sets temperature soaring in sultry pic

Kashmera Shah has undergone a massive physical transformation and her pictures have been giving fans some major fitness goals. 

Bigg Boss 14's Kashmera Shah takes a dip in the pool, sets temperature soaring in sultry pic
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@kashmera1

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek is all praises for his actress wife Kashmera Shah, who is currently playing as a challenger in 'Bigg Boss 14'. Sharing a note for her, Krushna wrote, "You have always made us proud and I know that you will continue to do so. Your fearless attitude will take you places.. love you Kash... and all the best for Bigg Boss 14."

In the special post, he has added a photo of Kashmera, in which she has been pictured inside a pool wearing a white swimwear. Kashmera's bold and beautiful avatar has set the temperature soaring and she exudes oomph with her sultry expression.

Take a look at Krushna's post here:

Kashmera Shah has undergone a massive physical transformation and her pictures have been giving fans some major fitness goals. 

She entered 'Bigg Boss 14' as a challenger, along with Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta. 

Kashmera Shah married Krushna Abhishek in 2007 and the couple welcomed their twin boys - Rayaan and Krishaang - through surrogacy in 2017.

