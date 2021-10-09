हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan asks Pratik Sehajpal if 'game is above mother and sister' in Weekend Ka Vaar promo

Salman Khan reprimanded Pratik Sehajpal for unscrewing the bathroom lock while contestant Vidhi Pandya was bathing on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan asks Pratik Sehajpal if &#039;game is above mother and sister&#039; in Weekend Ka Vaar promo
File photo

New Delhi: In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan lashes out as Pratik Sehajpal for unscrewing the bathroom lock while his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower. 

It appears the actor, in a fit of anger, even ends up abusing Pratik. However, fans came to Salman's defence and claimed that it only appeared as such due to the clever editing.

He said, "Pratik, you're looking like a fool. Koi yeh bolta hai ki agar meri maa, meri behen bathroom mein hoti, tabhi mein yeh karta game ke liye. Wow, matlab game is above mother and sister? Vidhi chahti toh aapki dhajiya udda sakti thi. Agar meri behen hoti toh mein...(If someone says that if it were my mother or sister in the bathroom, I would still do it for the game, that means game is above mother and sister? Vidhi could have taken your case if she wanted to. If it were my sister, I would have..)"

Take a look at the promo:

 

For the unversed, in an earlier episode, Pratik had unscrewed the bathroom latch from outside while another contestant Vidhi Pandya was having a shower. She later complained about the same to Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra. Later, the two confronted Pratik about the issue, however the latter was reluctant to take blame.

Pratik seems to have been picking fights with almost everyone in the house, be it Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Shegaal, Simba Nagpal or Umar Riaz.

The housemates have been annoyed with him since the start when he started giving them instructions to keep their belongings in place and the bathroom area neat. He also triggered the housemates after he hid a map, in order to stop junglevaasis from entering the main house. 

The 15th season of Bigg Boss has 16 contestants, including 3 contestants from Bigg Boss OTT.

