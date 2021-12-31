हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty says 'Shamita ke liye vote karo' to paps outside airport

Shilpa Shetty asked paps to vote for her sister Shamita Shetty who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

New Delhi: Actress and fitness diva Shilpa Shetty recently appealed to paparazzi to vote for her sister Shamita Shetty so that she wins the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. Shilpa was spotted at the airport on Thursday with her two children Viaan and Samisha.

As the paparazzi captured her return to Mumbai, Shilpa asked them to support Shamita in Bigg Boss and make sure she wins the reality TV show. She said, "Shamita ke liye vote karo, jeetni chahiye iss baar. Tum logo ke aashirvaad ke saath."

In the video, paps were also seen asking her son Viaan to lower his mask for pictures. Shilpa Shetty said that he wouldn't be okay with that, but just as she said that he removed his mask for a second.

On the other hand, Samisha looked adorable in a white sweatshirt and cute furry boots. 

Take a look at the video:

 

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty celebrated Christmas in Mussoorie this year with her husband Raj Kundra, kids and friends.

She had shared a clip from her celebrations on Instagram, along with it she wrote, "Ho ho ho. Merrrryyyyy Christmas to all my Instafam.. An unusual Christmas.. we trekked all the way down to Kempty Fall stream to have lunch here .. It's trips like these that make me realise how Incredible India really is!"

On the work front, she was last seen in the comedy film 'Hungama 2' which didn't bode well with audiences or critics.

