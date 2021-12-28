BB 15: After Shilpa Shetty, Raqesh Bapat supports Shamita, slams Rakhi Sawant for mocking her injury

New Delhi: Actress Shamita Shetty has the support of her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat after she was mocked for her shoulder injury in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode by Rakhi Sawant. During the episode, Rakhi imitated Shamita experiencing shoulder pain while doing the dishes but blow-drying her hair with zero pain. Host Salman Khan was seen laughing at her mimicry.

The incident left Shamita Shetty teary-eyed despite Salman clarifying that it was just a joke.

Supporting Shamita, Raqesh put out a tweet, “Sense of humour? Entertainment? This is clearly hitting below the belt, PERIOD Stay safe, take care and see u soon @ShamitaShetty Your dignity makes you a winner already”.

ThanQ #NishantBhatt @teamnishantbhat for having her back@BiggBoss @ColorsTV #ShamitaShetty #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/Sa3cAfOmzr — RAQESH BAPAT (@RaQesh19) December 26, 2021

The actor also thanked Nishant Bhat for being there for Shamita. “ThanQ #NishantBhatt @teamnishantbhat for having her back @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #ShamitaShetty #BiggBoss15”.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant and Shamita Shetty’s rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia put out an Instagram story in support of the actress. “Just wanted to say Shamita has been in excruciating pain! When I went into the house she was doing all the washing up alone without complaining! In a task she got injured very badly and the doctor had told her to tone it down! I used to massage her arms and back to ger her relief every night. There were days she would cry in pain. She’s a strong girl! She really is trying her best. I was in the house and believe me it’s very genuine. She really is suffering from extreme shoulder pain on both sides and is taking treatment for the same.”

Shilpa Shetty reposted Rajiv’s story on her Instagram and wrote, “Hoping you stay strong my Tunki @shamitashetty_officia, praying hard. Thank you bro @rajivadatia”.

Bigg Boss 15 is going to end soon, with only 2 weeks for the finale. While Rakhi Sawant is the first contestant to have won the ticket to the finale, others are fighting hard to win a spot for the same.