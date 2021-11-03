हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi and Shamita fight over captaincy, latter says ‘you are not my priority’

Bigg Boss 15 witnesses a huge fight between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty over Captaincy task. The duo was seen accusing each other where Shamita went on telling Teja that she is not her priority and so she has all the rights to play her game.

Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi and Shamita fight over captaincy, latter says ‘you are not my priority’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's a different type of Diwali at The Bigg Boss house with flaring temperatures between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi accuses Shamita of attempting to throw her out of the Bigg Boss captaincy task to which Shamita says that it's simply her game.

The two accuse one another of having insecurity as well. Clarifying her viewpoint, Shamita was seen telling her that she is not her priority and so she has no such feelings for her. She also tells her that she wants to become a captain and so she is allowed to play her game.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

While Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian remain mum throughout their conversation and let them decide what they want to say to each other. 

Earlier also, the duo had been involved in an ugly spat where Shamita took a stand for Vishal and also told Teja that she stands for those whom she love and she is not in the list. She also asked Karan not to play mind games with her as she is not a fool and can understand everything which is happening.  

Is there a new rivalry in the making? To know more keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15. 

 

