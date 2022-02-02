Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz grooves to 'Oo Antava' with Rashami Desai, Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz, who was evicted from the reality show for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal, skipped the grand finale, which took place on Sunday. However, the model-actor-surgeon recently reunited with his friends - Rashami Desai and Rajiv Adatia. The trio attended a birthday bash hosted by actress Shilpa Shetty for her sister Shamita Shetty, who turned a year older on Wednesday.

Rajiv took to his Instagram post and shared a selfie picture outside the Bigg Boss house. He wrote, “Here you go UMRASHJIV together for our fans!!! My 2 bestest!!! @umarriazz91 @imrashamidesai".

Rashami too took to Instagram and shared a video of herself where she is seen dancing with Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia on on 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun's recent released 'Pushpa'. Sharing the video, Rashami wrote, "We are better then u @rajivadatia & @umarriazz91. What u have to say…. @nehabhasin4u."

Umar also shared another video of them performing on the same song:

The video left 'UmRashJiv' fans extremely delighted. Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai-Rajiv Adatia was the second most loved trio after Shamita Shetty-Nishant Bhatt-Pratik Sehajpal.

Meanwhile, the fans beamed with joy and in no second, flooded the comment sections with their adorable reactions. Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin also commented on the post.

Earlier in the day, most of Bigg Boss 15 contestants, including Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia, Jay Bhansusali, Raqesh Bapat, Rakhi Sawant, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai, Akasa Singh, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgal were seen at the birthday bash of Shamita Shetty, held at Worli Bastin. Maniesh Paul, Akanksha Malhotra were also spotted at the party. However, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were excluded and were not invited to the party by the Shettys.

