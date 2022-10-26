NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan back to hosting the show after recovering from dengue

Filmmaker Karan Johar had taken up hosting duties for the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' as Salman Khan was down with dengue.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 05:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Salman Khan has returned to take hosting duties for Bigg Boss
  • Karan Johar had hosted last Saturday episode as Salman was down with dengue
  • Bigg Boss airs on Colors Tv

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan back to hosting the show after recovering from dengue

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back to hosting the `Weekend Ka Vaar` episode after recovering from dengue. The episode will also see Katrina Kaif along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar coming as celebrity guests in `Bigg Boss 16`.

Last week Karan Johar was seen hosting the weekend ka vaar episode because Salman Khan was down with dengue.

Salman will be interacting with the contestants and analysing their entire week`s activities. Katrina and the entire cast will be promoting their film `Phone Bhoot`.

Contestants who are nominated for this week include Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta. Sreejita De and Manya Singh have already been evicted from `Bigg Boss 16`.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer are seen having an argument as he took her name during the nomination task. Apart from this Abdu Rozik is seen talking about friendship and the housemates will be seen fighting with each other over the captaincy tasks.

`Bigg Boss 16` airs on Colors.

Live Tv

Salman KhanBigg Bosssalman khan dengueBB16Karan JoharKatrina Kaifsiddhant chaturvedi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society
DNA Video
DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022
indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'