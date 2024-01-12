trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708993
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's Mother Says 'Isha Didn't Destroy Him But Herself…'

The latest promo revealed a conversation between Abhishek's mother and Isha in the therapy room, where Isha was confronted about her claim that Abhishek had broken a television set. 

 

Jan 12, 2024
In a dramatic turn of events on Bigg Boss 17, actor Abhishek Kumar's mother has come out in staunch support of her son, exposing the alleged falsehoods spread by co-contestant and ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya. Abhishek's mother, who's to make a one-day appearance in the Bigg Boss house, used her time effectively, confronting Isha about the rumors she had been circulating.

The latest promo revealed a conversation between Abhishek's mother and Isha in the therapy room, where Isha was confronted about her claim that Abhishek had broken a television set. Abhishek's mother boldly declared it a lie, leaving Isha speechless.

In a subsequent interview, Abhishek's mother emphasized that Isha's attempts to tarnish Abhishek's image had backfired, stating, "Isha didn't destroy Abhishek. She destroyed herself. She thought her lies would damage Abhishek, but she only invited hate for herself."

Abhishek, known for his honest, genuine, and fearless nature, has garnered immense support from fans. With the public rallying behind him, speculation is rising that Abhishek might be a strong contender for the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

As the tensions escalate within the Bigg Boss house, Abhishek's unwavering demeanor and his mother's outspoken defense add an intriguing twist to the unfolding drama, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next episode.

