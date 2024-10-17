'Bigg Boss 17' Fame Sana Raees Khan Recalls Receiving Death Threats, Hints At Her New Venture

Mumbai: Actress Sana Raees Khan, who rose to fame with her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 17’, recently shared insights into how she balances her demanding career with other priorities.

Speaking about her approach to work, she emphasized the importance of effective task management. Sana shared, “I prioritize tasks based on urgency and significance. The lawyer also highlighted the value of having a dependable team to manage administrative responsibilities, allowing her to focus on her core duties as a lawyer.

The renowned lawyer and reality show star added, “I was always famous as a lawyer but 'Bigg Boss' gave me Pan India recognition and now general public know about my efficacy in sensational, controversial and high-profile cases and Indrani Netflix docuseries subsequent to 'Bigg Boss' highlighted my achievement in the biggest Murder case of the country and gave me international recognition.” Sana Raees Khan also acknowledged the risks that come with her high-stakes profession.

“My profession involves high risk and I contribute largely to societal justice where people’s lives and deaths is at stake. I have been vocal about receiving death threats while fighting for Divya Pahuja in the Haryana encounter case and after I secured her bail, she was tragically murdered, which affected my peace of mind, With passage of time, I have realised the kind of impact I can have in society with my actions as Allah has put me in this powerful profession wherein I can save people’s lives and I can become the source of happiness for them and give them a second life,” Sana further shared. Sana Raees Khan also hinted at exciting developments in her future.

Displaying her entrepreneurial spirit, she teased a new venture, saying, “I’ve always had a passion for sports, and there will be an interesting announcement related to a sports venture soon".