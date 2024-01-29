After three-and-half months, Bigg Boss 17 has got its winner. Stand-up comedian, rapper and singer Munawar Faruqui has clinched the trophy, defeating Abhishek Kumar, who came as the first runner-up and Manara Chopra who was declared the second runner-up. Munawar's journey in the Bigg Boss house was nothing short of a roller coaster ride. While he was at some point accused of being diplomatic and boring as a contestant, his journey saw a 360-degree twist following the entrance of wild card contestant, Ayesha Khan.

Munawar Accused Of Cheating

Ayesha's entrance into the Bigg Boss house left Munawar visibly taken aback. Ayesha accused Munawar of double-dating her, and the charged-up confrontation saw the stand-up comedian breaking down. Ayesha made several accusations against Munawar. Ayesha said that Munawar was not only cheating on Nazila Sitaishi - thought to be his girlfriend at that time - but that he has cheated on several other women. She even claimed that at one point, Munawar was with five different women.

Munawar has been candid about his relationship with Nazila on the show. But Ayesha's shocking revelations left everyone confused. Ayesha claimed that Munawar even proposed marriage to someone else, even though he was talking to both Nazila and her then. Munawar countered that he broke up with Nazila as she had refused to take care of his son from his first marriage and that it was one of the reasons why they broke up. He said he proposed marriage to someone else because he needed someone to take care of his son.

Later, social media influencer, Nazila Sitaishi, took to Instagram Live to share her side of the story. Nazila said she was unaware of Ayesha’s relationship with Munawar. She also went ahead and accused Munawar and said “a lot of other girls were involved", though she did not delve into the matter. She also clarified that she was no longer in a relationship with Munawar.

Munawar's Divorce From First Wife

While Munawar had in the show mentioned his divorce and the fact that they have a five-year-old son, Ayesha made a shocking revelation that Munawar cheated on his ex-wife with Nazila. According to a report in Times Of India, Ayesha said, “Nazila told me how she is the reason why Munawar and his ex-wife parted ways because he was dating her. He cheated on her with Nazila. Uss bichari ko toh koi gaav me chod aaya hai vo.”

Despite the news of a series of alleged messy relationships coming to the forefront, Munawar managed to turn around his game and on Sunday, January 28, he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17 trophy.