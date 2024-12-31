Mumbai: Bollywood’s bold and fearless actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut brought her charm to the Bigg Boss 18 house, hosted by Salman Khan, as part of her promotions for her upcoming political drama, Emergency. Scheduled for release on January 17, the film has already piqued interest, and Kangana’s engaging antics during her visit added to the buzz.

Kangana participated in a specially designed task inside the Bigg Boss house. Post her visit, when asked by the paparazzi about her experience, she humorously said, “Bade naatak kiye inn logon ne. Bade utpaat machaaye.” (They created a big drama. They caused a lot of chaos.)

She added with a playful grin, “Maine andar jaa kar dictatorship dikhaayi hai.” (I went inside and showed dictatorship.) The statement resonated with her portrayal of Indira Gandhi in Emergency, where she embodies the former Prime Minister’s authoritative leadership during the controversial Emergency period in India.



True to her reputation as a style icon, Kangana arrived at the show in a glamorous golden co-ord set, exuding elegance and sophistication. Later, she switched to a bold, chequered outfit—a striking combination of a black-and-white shirt, paired with a red-and-black jacket and skirt—leaving fans mesmerized by her sartorial choices.

Kangana’s Emergency has been generating significant anticipation, thanks to its powerful trailer and Kangana’s portrayal of one of India’s most controversial political figures. Her witty and authoritative demeanour during her Bigg Boss appearance tied seamlessly with the essence of her character in the film, further increasing curiosity among fans.