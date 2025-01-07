Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Leaves Shilpa Shirodkar Crying After He Blasts Her Over Apologies To Vivian Dsena; Questions Her Friendship

Mumbai: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 saw high-voltage drama as Karan Veer Mehra lost his temper over Shilpa Shirodkar’s repeated attempts to reconcile with Vivian Dsena. The brewing tension within the house, stemming from Vivian’s cold response to Shilpa’s apologies, escalated into an emotional and heated confrontation that left the contestants and viewers stunned.

The episode opened with Vivian reflecting on the recent Weekend Ka Vaar events, where Shilpa had apologized for their past disagreements. Despite her genuine attempts, Vivian dismissed her efforts, leaving Shilpa disheartened but determined to resolve their differences.

Shilpa, who had been at odds with Vivian for weeks, made multiple attempts to initiate a conversation, but Vivian remained indifferent. Even during the weekend, when Shilpa apologised publicly, Vivian’s curt response left her emotionally drained.

While Shilpa continued her efforts to smooth things over with Vivian, her actions seemed to irritate Karan Veer Mehra, who has been one of her closest allies in the house. In a promo for the next episode, Karan is seen confronting Shilpa, accusing her of overstepping boundaries and undermining their friendship in the process.

In a fiery exchange, Karan said, “Aap ko mera dost bolne mein aapko sharam aarahi hai? Puri duniya aake bol gayi, she’s doing this, she’s doing that. I always said I’m investing in a friend. Main 50 din Karan ko de rahi hoon, uss baat ke liye main 3 din se Vivian ko sorry bol rahi hoon. Main clear hogaya hoon, main ab kisi ko apne aap ko granted nahi lene dunga. Main ye daama dol waali friendship nahi rakhunga.”

The intensity of Karan’s outburst left Shilpa in tears. Later, she was seen breaking down in the bedroom area, visibly shaken by the confrontation and the escalating tension within the house.

Karan’s behaviour has drawn sharp criticism from fans, who labelled his actions as “disrespectful” and “unnecessary.” Many viewers felt that Shilpa’s efforts to reconcile with Vivian were sincere and didn’t warrant such an aggressive reaction from Karan.

The confrontation has left viewers questioning whether Shilpa and Karan’s bond will survive the fallout. With emotions running high and alliances constantly shifting, this incident has undoubtedly added another layer of complexity to the house dynamics.