Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan escapes car accident in Delhi, hospitalised

New Delhi: Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan reportedly escaped a major accident at Delhi's Malviya Nagar on November 22 (Monday). The actress suffered minor injuries and had to be admitted to a hospital in the capital city.

According to an India Today report, Arshi, who was seen as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14, met with an accident in Malviya Nagar, Shivalik Road in Delhi. The actress was accompanied by her assistant in the car when the incident took place. As soon her car dashed, the airbag opened, which saved her from major injuries.

The report added that although the actress escaped the accident, she complaint of having a pain in her chest.

In Bigg Boss 14, Arshi was seen flirting with Abhinav Shukla. During her stint on the show, she made enough noise for her acts and provoking housemates against each other.

There have been reports that Arshi Khan will be seen in a swayamwar show titled Ayenge Tere Sajna. In fact, speaking to IANS, the actress even appealed Bigg Boss host Salman Khan to help her choose the right life partner. "I feel Salman sahab should help me find a groom in the show. He is the only person who has helped me grow and succeed. He has given me lessons of a lifetime on 'Bigg Boss'," Arshi tells IANS.

Arshi has appeared in television shows like 'Vish', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital'.