Sana Khan

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan becomes Sayied Sana Khan after marrying Anas Sayed, her Walima look pic goes viral!

Sana Khan made her debut in Bollywood with 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005. 

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan becomes Sayied Sana Khan after marrying Anas Sayed, her Walima look pic goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After surprising her fans with the news of quitting showbiz, actress Sana Khan gave yet another pleasant surprise to everyone by getting married in a hush-hush ceremony. In an intimate ceremony, Sana Khan married Mufti Anas Sayed from Surat, Gujarat. 

Her wedding video went viral with her walking hand-in-hand with her man wearing a white flowy princess gown. And now, her breathtaking pictures from her Walima ceremony, donning a bright red lehenga choli have hit the internet. She posted these on Instagram: 

Also, Sana Khan changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan after marriage. 

Earlier this year, she had shared about quitting showbiz in a long Instagram post: 

Sana Khan made her debut in Bollywood with 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005. She later went on to star in movies like 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

She was one of the most-talked-about contestants in 'Bigg Boss 6'. 

 

