Pearle Maaney

Bigg Boss Malayalam runner-up Pearle Maaney bags Anurag Basu film—Deets inside

The lucky girl will be seen sharing screen space in a multi-starrer venture which features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Sana Shaikh Fatima, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Sharath.

Bigg Boss Malayalam runner-up Pearle Maaney bags Anurag Basu film—Deets inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss Malayalam season 1 runner-up Pearle Maaney has once again hogged the limelight. Reason? Well, the pretty VJ turned actress has bagged a film with maverick director Anurag Basu.

Yes! The lucky girl will be seen sharing screen space in a multi-starrer venture which features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Sana Shaikh Fatima, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Sharath.

In an interview with Timesofindia.com, Pearle opened up on her journey and big Bollywood break. She has been quoted as saying, "The ace cinematographer Ravi Varman is the one who suggested my name to Anurag Basu for the movie. My dad got a call from the team when I was inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam house, later I met Anurag Basu soon after exiting the show. Literally , Anurag sir was the first one whom I met after the Bigg Boss show".

 

Pearle Maaney made her debut in Malayalam movie industry in 2014 with Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi. Soon afterwards, she was seen as a popular contestant in season 1 of reality show 'Bigg Boss Malayalam' where she was announced as the runners-up and Sabumon Abdusamad lifted the winner's trophy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pearle Maaney, Bigg Boss Malayalam, Anurag Basu, Malayalam actress
