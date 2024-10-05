Advertisement
VIVIAN DSENA

Bigg Boss 18 New Promo: Vivian Dsena Confirmed As Contestant For Salman Khan's Show - WATCH

Bigg Boss 18's new promo reveals Vivian Dsena as the new confirmed contestant for the controversial show. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 18 New Promo: Vivian Dsena Confirmed As Contestant For Salman Khan's Show - WATCH (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: With just one day to go until the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18, the makers have unveiled another promo featuring a new contestant. As the anticipation builds for the star-studded lineup, popular TV actor Vivian Dsena's name is generating buzz, with the latest promo hinting at his participation in the controversial show. 

Take A Look At The Latest Promo:

In the latest promo, the actor declares, "Colors ka beta hun aur ab Bigg Boss mein aa raha hun sabka baap banne." Fans quickly recognized his voice, and glimpses from the promo have confirmed his appearance on Salman Khan's hosted show.

Vivian Dsena gained fame on television with his role in the supernatural series 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani', which premiered on StarOne in 2010.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

He has also appeared in several daily soaps on Colors TV, including 'Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', and 'Sirf Tum'. Additionally, he has participated in reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'.

Vivian Dsena has joined the star-studded lineup of Bigg Boss 18 contestants, which includes 90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar, TV actor Shehzada Dhami, and actress Chahat Pandey. As anticipation builds ahead of the October 6 premiere, the makers will release several promos to unveil the contestants, heightening the excitement.

Salman Khan returns as the host for Bigg Boss 18 with a unique theme titled "Time ka Taandav," centered around the concepts of "Kal, Kaal, and Vartamaan," and promising an abundance of drama and entertainment.

Bigg Boss 18's grand premiere is on October 6 at 9 PM on Jio Cinema and ColorsTv. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK