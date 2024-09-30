Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh’s Sister Lodges Complaint Against Him; Accuses Of He Beating Her Up

New Delhi: This news has come as a shocker for Adnaan Shaikh’s fans. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh is making headlines as there are reports that claim his sister has lodged a complaint against him and accused of him beating her. A video of Adnaan’s sister is going viral from Bangur police station where she is seen accusing her brother of beating her. Adnaan’s sister claims that when she visited her parents it was then he attacked her.

Adnaan Shaikh Beats his Sister



She claims that he beats her when she came to meet her parents. #AdnaanShaikh pic.twitter.com/OcpvjQzD9P September 30, 2024

Watch the video of Adnaan Shaikh’s sister accused of getting beaten by her brother

Adnaan Shaikh reportedly beat his sister due to she apparently revealed the face of his wife and leaked pictures of her. Adnaan Shaikh recently got married to Ayesha Shaikh where she hid her face and even insisted the media to not click her pictures.

**Adnaan Shaikh is tying the knot!** The Bigg Boss OTT star is marrying his long-time girlfriend, Ayesha Shaikh, with celebrations from September 20 to 25. Adnaan, 30, values marrying young for personal growth. Exciting times ahead! #AdnaanShaikh #WeddingSeason #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/2pz32MPhqg — True Scoop (@TrueScoopNews) September 24, 2024

Adnaan Shaikh had appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wildcard contestant and got evicted within a week.