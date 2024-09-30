Advertisement
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh’s Sister Lodges Complaint Against Him; Accuses Of He Beating Her Up

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh’s sister lodges a complaint against him as she is accused of hitting her.

Sep 30, 2024
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh’s Sister Lodges Complaint Against Him; Accuses Of He Beating Her Up (Image: @adnaan_07dz/Instagram)

New Delhi: This news has come as a shocker for Adnaan Shaikh’s fans. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh is making headlines as there are reports that claim his sister has lodged a complaint against him and accused of him beating her. A video of Adnaan’s sister is going viral from Bangur police station where she is seen accusing her brother of beating her. Adnaan’s sister claims that when she visited her parents it was then he attacked her.

Watch the video of Adnaan Shaikh’s sister accused of getting beaten by her brother

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Telly Talk (@tellytalkindia)

Adnaan Shaikh reportedly beat his sister due to she apparently revealed the face of his wife and leaked pictures of her. Adnaan Shaikh recently got married to Ayesha Shaikh where she hid her face and even insisted the media to not click her pictures. 

Adnaan Shaikh had appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wildcard contestant and got evicted within a week.

