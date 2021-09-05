Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin get into ugly fight!

New Delhi: Whether it's love or friendships, fights or heartbreaks, the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house is full of everything.

In the past week, Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin and Millind Gaba's connections were dissolved. Pratik made a connection with Neha and Akshara made the connection with Millind. Post which, a lot of heated arguments and nasty fights took over the house.

It started with a task called 'clock task'. The non-performing contestants had to distract the performing ones to make them forget the calculation of 30 minutes. As Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba came to perform the task, Pratik Sehajpal confronted Akshara about the comment she made on him in a conversation with Neha Bhasin.

Following this, Akshara has a conversation with Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana and Pratik tries to clarify with her on the matter. Akshara responds that she is in no mood to clarify anything to anyone. Neha jumps in and points towards Akshara.

This triggered Akshara who screamed at Neha and said that she is not in the right frame of mind. Neha said to Akshara: "Come here" to which the Bhojpuri actress said: "You will be whatever you are at your home, and even I have earned a name for myself and have entered this house. What do you mean by telling me to come to you?" The fight between the ladies turns into ugly name-calling.

'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on Voot.