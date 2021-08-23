Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty's Raksha Bandhan video message leaves sister Shamita Shetty teary-eyed - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Shamita Shetty who is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT house received a heartfelt message from her sister Shilpa Shetty on Raksha Bandhan. In the video, Shilpa joked about how Bigg Boss or Big Brother inevitably enters their lives (Shilpa Shetty was the winner of the UK show Big Brother). She also spoke about the strong bond the sisters share and how they're there for each other in trying times.

Many fan pages reshared the video on social media and it became viral in no time.

Here's what she said in her video message, "Big Brother ya Bigg Boss tapak hi jaate hain humari zindagi mein. Pata nahi kya rishta hai. But tum jaanti ho ki waqt padne par hum khud hi ek doorse ke bhai behen ban hi jaate hain. Toh mere bhai, apna khayal rakhna, strong rehna. Kyuki agar tum strong ho toh main strong hu, mummy strong hain. Mummy is good, we are all missing you. Sending you lots of love and aise hi khelte rehna."

Watch Shilpa Shetty's message to sister Shamita:

On the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Shamita Shetty broke down while serving a punishment with her partner Raqesh Bapat and lost her cool on Nishant Bhat.

Nishant who was sitting outside in the garden area made a comment on the connections who had received a punishment from Bigg Boss and this comment seemed to set Shamita off as she began yelling at Nishant. She accused him of being a backstabber and a snake; she also hurled abuses at him.

She told Raqesh that she feels there is a class divide on the show and that people treat her differently because of her family. Further, she said that she feels like she's living in a gutter.

During her breakdown, Shamita lamented on the fact that she came to Bigg Boss OTT at a time when her family was going through a tough time referring to Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's case.