Bigg Boss OTT Day 11: Cooking gas limited for housemates, Shamita Shetty tries to mend ties with Divya Agarwal

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss OTT house is the place to be if you're looking for everyday drama. On the 11th day of the reality TV show, contestants are still trying to figure out their relationships in the house and establish connections. The housemates were woken up to the challenge of BB Factory through which Bigg Boss will select the Boss Lady and Boss Man.

In the beginning, Shamita Shetty tried to mend ties with Divya after their huge fallout during the Weekend Ka Vaar. However, Divya expressed that she doesn't want to be associated with anyone and is better off alone so that she can protect herself from being hurt.

Coming back to the BB factory challenge, the house had to eliminate a couple to be out of the race before the task began. So the housemates unanimously chose Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat to be out of the race for Boss Man and Boss Lady. Bigg Boss then made them the sanchalak or judges of the task.

The task required them to paint dominoes on blocks and then arrange them to create initials of the partners that they want to eliminate. In the first round, Akshara and Pratik get eliminated.

During the second round, Moose and Nishant have a fight over their strategy for the game and Nishant accuses Moose of not listening to him when he was discussing strategy with Karan Nath.

However, the tight duo soon made up as Pratik and Akshara turned mediators for them.

In a shocking turn of events, the housemates' report card wasn't great on Day 11 and viewers were hardly satisfied with their performance. As a result, Bigg Boss punishes them by limiting their cooking gas to 4 hours tomorrow - 2 hours in the morning and 2 hours in the evening.

We're yet to see how the BB factory challenge will unfold in the next episode and who will win the title of the Boss Lady and Boss Man.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT, stay tuned with us and watch out for this space.