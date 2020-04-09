हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

Bikini-clad Urvashi Rautela's breakfast in pool video from her Maldives vacay is breaking the internet!

Urvashi Rautela can be seen chilling in the pool, clad in a sizzling bikini. 

Bikini-clad Urvashi Rautela&#039;s breakfast in pool video from her Maldives vacay is breaking the internet!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Towner Urvashi Rautela is on a throwback spree. She has been posting her old videos and pictures on Instagram amid lockdown, keeping her fans in a happy space. The stunner recently shared a video from her vacay to the Maldives when she enjoyed breakfast in the pool. 

The video has gone viral on the internet with as many as 1,926,543 views so far. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

i’m yours no refunds. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA Actor (@urvashirautela) on

Urvashi Rautela can be seen chilling in the pool, clad in a sizzling bikini. 

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

She was recently in news for copying a tweet review of an international author-journalist named John Paul Brammer (JP Brammer). The former beauty queen's appreciation post for Oscar-winning South Korean film 'Parasite' was a word-to-word copy of what Brammer had tweeted days back. 

An internet user pointed out the similarity between the two tweets and tagged Brammer on the post, who in fact was amused to find it. 

 

Tags:
Urvashi RautelaUrvashi Rautela videobikiniMaldives
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan's 'knock knock' home video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is a sibling thing and we love it!
Corona Meter
  • 5734Confirmed
  • 473Discharged
  • 166Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M47S

Delhi government seals 20 coronavirus hotspots