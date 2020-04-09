Bikini-clad Urvashi Rautela's breakfast in pool video from her Maldives vacay is breaking the internet!

New Delhi: B-Towner Urvashi Rautela is on a throwback spree. She has been posting her old videos and pictures on Instagram amid lockdown, keeping her fans in a happy space. The stunner recently shared a video from her vacay to the Maldives when she enjoyed breakfast in the pool.

The video has gone viral on the internet with as many as 1,926,543 views so far.

Urvashi Rautela can be seen chilling in the pool, clad in a sizzling bikini.

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

She was recently in news for copying a tweet review of an international author-journalist named John Paul Brammer (JP Brammer). The former beauty queen's appreciation post for Oscar-winning South Korean film 'Parasite' was a word-to-word copy of what Brammer had tweeted days back.

An internet user pointed out the similarity between the two tweets and tagged Brammer on the post, who in fact was amused to find it.