हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover mushy love inside a pool is too hot to handle

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently holidaying in the Maldives. The hot photos of the two from their vacation is sending the internet into a tizzy.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover mushy love inside a pool is too hot to handle
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are the latest couple to go on a holiday to B-Towns favourite travel destination Maldives. The two are constantly updating their fans through their respective social media handles. The couple has also posted loved-up photos of themselves from inside a pool - sending the internet into a tizzy. The gorgeous couple can be seen hugging each other inside the pool. While Bipasha can be seen wearing a black bikini, Karan’s chiselled bare upper body is visible in the photo. Sharing the hot photos on his Instagram, Karan captioned it, “Roasted monkeys”.

Check out the drool-worthy photos:

Karan also posted photos of himself enjoying a floating lunch inside a pool which is surrounded by breathtaking scenic view. “Sun, sand, sea and spice…the bare necessities! #floatinglunch,” the actor captioned his post.

Bipasha Basu also took to her Instagram to share photos of herself smiling in a black polka dot swimwear. The actress is donning oversized tinted sunglasses with her attire. The actress simply captioned her post, “Maldives,” with a red heart emoji and 'love yourself' hashtag.

The ‘Raaz’ actress had earlier shared an adorable reel of mushy photos of herself and Karan from inside the pool and captioned it, “#monkeylove”.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover first met on the sets of their 2015 film ‘Alone’. The couple got hitched the next year in April in a traditional Bengali wedding. Karan and Bipasha were last seen together onscreen in the web series 'Dangerous'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bipasha BasuKaran Singh GroverBipasha Basu bikini photosKaran Singh Grover hot photosdangerousMaldives
Next
Story

Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay High Court likely to hear bail plea today

Must Watch

PT10M42S

India will make history on vaccination