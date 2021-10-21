Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover mushy love inside a pool is too hot to handle

New Delhi: Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are the latest couple to go on a holiday to B-Towns favourite travel destination Maldives. The two are constantly updating their fans through their respective social media handles. The couple has also posted loved-up photos of themselves from inside a pool - sending the internet into a tizzy. The gorgeous couple can be seen hugging each other inside the pool. While Bipasha can be seen wearing a black bikini, Karan’s chiselled bare upper body is visible in the photo. Sharing the hot photos on his Instagram, Karan captioned it, “Roasted monkeys”.

Check out the drool-worthy photos:

Karan also posted photos of himself enjoying a floating lunch inside a pool which is surrounded by breathtaking scenic view. “Sun, sand, sea and spice…the bare necessities! #floatinglunch,” the actor captioned his post.

Bipasha Basu also took to her Instagram to share photos of herself smiling in a black polka dot swimwear. The actress is donning oversized tinted sunglasses with her attire. The actress simply captioned her post, “Maldives,” with a red heart emoji and 'love yourself' hashtag.

The ‘Raaz’ actress had earlier shared an adorable reel of mushy photos of herself and Karan from inside the pool and captioned it, “#monkeylove”.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover first met on the sets of their 2015 film ‘Alone’. The couple got hitched the next year in April in a traditional Bengali wedding. Karan and Bipasha were last seen together onscreen in the web series 'Dangerous'.