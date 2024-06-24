Bipasha Basu Drops Cozy Pic With Hubby Karan Singh Grover, Calls Him 'My Home'

New Delhi: Bipasha Basu is madly and deeply in love with her husband and Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover. The actress, who is on a sabbatical ever since the birth of her daughter Devi Bash Grover took to her Instagram and shared the cosy picture with her hubby as she dropped an appreciation post for him. Bipasha Basu flaunted her happiness as she gave an adorable peck on her hubby's cheeks and calls him her home. In the post about Bipasha and Karan are looking smoking hot and they indeed are the most fittest pair in the industry.

Check out the Instagram post of Bipasha Basu shared for hubby Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha and Karan have been married for seven years now and they are blasted with adorable daughter Devi who is the heart of their lives. Karan and Bipasha have gone through a lots of ups and down and in the lives and they have been rock solid with each other.

Karan Singh Grover on his failed marriages

Before getting married to Bipasha, Karan was married not once but twice and his separation with actress Jennifer Winget became the talk of the town. Recently the Fighter actor got candid about his past relationships where he mentioned," There’s nothing good about a breakup or a divorce. Yeah, later when people move on, they realize that it happened for the best. That’s a good thing". The actor told this to Times of India.

The actor further revealed why he never spoke about using divorce in public as he deserves privacy," But I never felt the need to speak to anyone about the crap that’s happening in my life because I don’t expect people to come and talk to me about the crap that’s happening in their life. That is not my main motive. I would like to spread some love and joy. Everyone has their own sh*t to deal with and I think everyone deserves that kind of privacy to handle their own sh*t." Jennifer has often spoken about her separation with Karan ,but the actor chose to keep his mum.

Karan Singh Grover was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter as Capt. Taj and left his fans might impressed.