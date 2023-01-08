Bipasha Basu drops photos with husband Karan, daughter Devi from her birthday celebration

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu who turned a year older on Saturday shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration. Taking to Instagram, the new mommy in town treated fans with string of pictures with her husband and daughter. In the first picture, Bipasha was seen donning an aqua green coloured shirt and matching trouser and her little one in a white t-shirt with 'I love Mum' written on it.

The baby's face was not revealed it was covered by white heart emoji. The actor opted for a bold makeup look and kept her hair half tied.Cute yet blurry family picture where Karan Singh Grover joined the frame. The Selfie of Bipasha and Karan is all about love and couple goals.

Sharing the pictures, "3 of Us. This birthday was soooo different but soooo special. Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes and love. Truly grateful."

She also shared a solo picture of herself along with a caption, "2023 you will be an amazing year.New beginnings. Adventures of new mommy and baby ...looking forward to great acting work ... 3 of us travelling the world and the list goes on and on."

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel`s film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. Bipasha and Karan had on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Bipasha made her debut in the 2001 film `Ajnabee`, which earned her a Filmfare Award. She has never looked back since, starring in over 50 films, mostly in Hindi but also some in Bengali, Telugu and even a Belgian film.

Along with her acting, Bollywood's beloved 'Bips' is also known for her physical fitness and healthy lifestyle. The 'Race' actor has released numerous fitness DVDs since 2005 and has shared plenty of her fitness moments on her social media for fans to feel motivated to keep healthy.

Bipasha was last seen in the web series 'Dangerous' in 2020, which also starred her husband Karan Singh Grover.