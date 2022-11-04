topStoriesenglish
Bipasha Basu flaunts her baby bump in off-shoulder golden dress, check out her latest maternity photo

Bipasha Basu, who is expecting her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover, has dropped a stunning picture from her maternity shoot.

NEW DELHI: Actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover announced the good news of their baby's arrival. The couple shared that they are expecting their first child and shared the news on social media with a stunning maternity photoshoot. Now, the 'Raaz' actress has shared another fresh photo from her maternity diary where she is showcasing her baby bump. 

The actress is seen stylishly seated in a shimmery off-shoulder golden ensemble and flaunts her body before the camera. She captioned the photo writing, "Love yourself at all times. Love the body you live in." She added the hashtags #mamatobe, #mypregnancyjourney #loveyourself, #staybodypositive, #healthiswealth and #embraceyourself." 

As soon as the picture was posted, the actor`s fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. 

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover came close to each other during the shooting of the 2015 film 'Alone'. After dating for some time, the couple got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. Later, the couple co-starred in the web-series 'Dangerous'.

