topStoriesenglish2587649
NewsLifestylePeople
BIPASHA BASU

Bipasha Basu Shares Her Priceless Moments With Daughter Devi- Watch

On Friday, she dropped a video on Instagram where she is seen spending some quality time and talking to Devi, while Devi’s tiny palms touch her face. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 09:33 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • On Friday, she dropped a video on Instagram where she is seen spending some quality time and talking to Devi, while Devi’s tiny palms touch her face.
  • The video was captured by her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover.

Trending Photos

Bipasha Basu Shares Her Priceless Moments With Daughter Devi- Watch

New Delhi: After welcoming a baby girl in November, last year, actor Bipasha Basu seems to be enjoying her motherhood days. She often treats his fans to snaps of quality time spent with her daughter.

On Friday, she dropped a video on Instagram where she is seen spending some quality time and talking to Devi, while Devi’s tiny palms touch her face. The video was captured by her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Along with the post, she wrote, “Endless conversations with my Devi, Priceless moments captured by Papa @iamksgofficial.” Arti Singh and Shamita Shetty reacted to the post. Arti wrote, “Awwww” while Shamita showered love with heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, Bipasha posted a cute picture of Devi as she turned 4 months old.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post announcing the name of her daughter.

The post read, “12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel’s film ‘Alone’ in the year 2015, marking their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'