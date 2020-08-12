हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Birthday girl Sara Ali Khan pens special note for mom Amrita Singh

"Quarter Century Ho Gayi!! From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy… Love you Maa," Sara wrote with the pictures.

Birthday girl Sara Ali Khan pens special note for mom Amrita Singh
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Mumbai: On turning 25, actress Sara Ali Khan has penned a special message for her mother Amrita Singh.

The actress shared a couple of throwback pictures of Amrita on Instagram, which reflects her love for dogs.

"Quarter Century Ho Gayi!! From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy… Love you Maa," Sara wrote with the pictures.

The first image shows Amrita having a quiet moment with a dog, and the second one shows her playing with two dogs on her bed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Quarter Century Ho Gayi!!  From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy   Love you Maa 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara turned a year older on Wednesday, and she had a low-key celebration with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Goa. Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a couple of pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations.

In the videos, we see Sara posing with balloons. She also shared a picture of her birthday cakes, one of which seems arranged by her brother as it read: "Happy birthday, Appa Jaan".

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1".

 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanAmrita SinghSara Ali Khan birthdayHappy Birthday Sara Ali Khan
Next
Story

Hina Khan: Bollywood looks down upon TV actors
  • 23,29,638Confirmed
  • 46,091Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M51S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; August 12, 2020