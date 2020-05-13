हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

Birthday special: Postcard-worthy pics of Sunny Leone with her family as she turns 39

Sunny Leone is currently in Los Angeles with husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Birthday special: Postcard-worthy pics of Sunny Leone with her family as she turns 39
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sunnyleone

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone celebrates her 39th birthday today (May 13). She is currently in Los Angeles with husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. The Webers flew to LA some days ago amid the coronavirus pandemic as they thought it would be safe for their children there. Sunny will have a quiet birthday celebration today and early in the morning, she took to Instagram to thank everyone for their best wishes.

“Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life!” she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life! Xoxo

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

As Sunny Leone turns a year older, let’s take a look at some adorable moments of her with her family:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Date night with @dirrty99 !! Lol in the dining room...

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just 5more min of snuggling before it’s time to get ready for school!!! #mothersdaughter #daddysgirl

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been married for nine years now. Nisha is their eldest child. The couple adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur. Noah and Asher are twins. They were born via surrogacy.

Amid the quarantine break while she was in Mumbai, Sunny started her digital chat show ‘Locked Up With Sunny’, wherein she interacts with celebrities by going live. Through the platform, the guests discuss how they are spending their time at home due to the lockdown.

Happy birthday, Sunny Leone!

Tags:
Sunny LeoneSunny Leone picsSunny Leone birthdaysunny leone instagram pics
Next
Story

Aamir Khan 'devastated' after longtime assistant Amos dies of heart attack
  • 74,281Confirmed
  • 2,415Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4309760Confirmed
  • 290606Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M37S

Coronavirus: What does the ’20 lakh crore package’ mean for India?