Birthday special: Postcard-worthy pics of Sunny Leone with her family as she turns 39

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone celebrates her 39th birthday today (May 13). She is currently in Los Angeles with husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. The Webers flew to LA some days ago amid the coronavirus pandemic as they thought it would be safe for their children there. Sunny will have a quiet birthday celebration today and early in the morning, she took to Instagram to thank everyone for their best wishes.

“Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life!” she wrote.

As Sunny Leone turns a year older, let’s take a look at some adorable moments of her with her family:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been married for nine years now. Nisha is their eldest child. The couple adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur. Noah and Asher are twins. They were born via surrogacy.

Amid the quarantine break while she was in Mumbai, Sunny started her digital chat show ‘Locked Up With Sunny’, wherein she interacts with celebrities by going live. Through the platform, the guests discuss how they are spending their time at home due to the lockdown.

Happy birthday, Sunny Leone!